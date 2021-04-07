Marriages
March 27
Miranda Lou Rukgaber of Ottumwa to Ross Clayton Findley, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
March 29
John and Rose Sholes to Henry Fabricio Molina Lemus, 717 N. Ash St., $90,000 to $90,500.
RHAM2 LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to Ken and April Rawlin, 313 N. Ash St., $31,400 to $31,900.
Derek W. and Claudia M. Gates to Like Home Properties, LLC, 517 Ellis Ave., $28,000 to $28,500.
Tara J. Gooden and Darren Peterson to Paul A. and Lori J. McDonald, unimproved land, $6,000 to $6,500.
Derek W. and Claudia M. Gates to Like Home Properties, LLC, 514 Ellis Ave., $30,000 to $30,500.
Derek W. and Claudia M. Gates to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1523 Mowrey Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Kenneth L. Harwood Estate to Casey Lee Grove, 6692 Ashland Road, Agency, $47,000 to $47,500.
Anthony T. Rea to Steven D. Giverson, 302 N. Iowa Ave., $83,000 to $83,500.
March 30
Estate of Leland Charles DeMoss to Riley Maas, 310 W. Golf Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Chadwick L. and Stacey L. Ingle to Payton L. Ingle, 101 S. Webster St., $112,000 to $112,500.
Nancy M. Cunningham Estate, Cathie E. Mosier, executor, to Brent A. and Kari Edel, bare farmland, $1,509,375 to $1,509,875.
March 31
Ann J. Verbeke, trustee of Janice Handy Trust, to Kathryn D. Elsey and Debra Wordehoff, rural farmland, Hedrick, $657,500 to $658,000.
RHAM2, LLC, owned by Richard Hulley and Dorothy Drees, to Julie Membreno, 125 Epps St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Christine H. DeJaynes to Beverly J. Bredfeldt, 4398 Ashland Road, $43,750 to $44,250.
Oak Tree Properties, LLC, to Elizabeth A. Partin, 832 Allison Ave., $30,000 to $30,500.
April 1
Jerome J. Kjer and Lee Ann Kjer to Daniel E. Derscheid and Jennifer M. Derscheid, 16580 US Hwy. 34, Lot 11, $260,000 to $260,500.
April 2
William M. Dalbey to Melinda Sue Young and Torey William Young, 406 S. Ferry St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Robert Allen Jacobs, 360 Mahaska St., Agency, $34,000 to $34,500.