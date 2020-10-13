OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Recorder's Office has resumed accepting applications for passports.
Residents can apply for routine service and expect to receive a passport in 10 to 12 weeks, but also have the option of paying an additional $60 for expedited service to receive a passport in four to six weeks.
The office accepts applications for new passports as well as renewals, and passport photos are taken onsite as well.
At this time, the office encourages appointments for passports needs by calling the recorder's office at (641) 683-0045, and applications are accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
For more information on travel restrictions and passport requirements, visit travel.state.gov.