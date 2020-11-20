OTTUMWA — Due to the continued precautions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
Residents who need to make payments to the landfill are asked to call (641) 683-0644 to pay over the phone with a credit or debit card.
The gates at the recycling center will continue to stay open for drop-off collection Monday through Friday. Beginning Nov. 28, the recycling center will be closed to the public for drop-offs on Saturdays only.
During this time, the recycling center will also be accepting appliance and electronic drop-offs at no charge until further notice. For more information, contact the recycling center at (641) 683-0684.