OTTUMWA — The Salvation Army is on a mission to Rescue Christmas in 2020. The local branch, Centerpoint Church, is joining in.
“We do have our kettles out; they will be at our locations in the community,” said Joel Arthur, envoy for Centerpoint Church: A Ministry of the Salvation Army. “How those look this year, we’re going to follow the safety protocols we’ve all been following since March.
That includes all volunteers wearing masks while ringing bells. They will also have hand sanitizer in their apron pocket and will routinely sanitize the kettle, their hands and the bell.
“What’s really new this year, on all of our kettle signs that are on the stand, you’ll be able to donate with your Apple iPhone or smartphone through Google Pay,” Arthur said. “You can just donate that way. You won’t even have to see the volunteer or touch the kettle. Those will be out there all the time.”
In addition, residents can forego the physical Red Kettles altogether and donate from home via the Virtual Red Kettle at Ottumwaredkettle.org. Arthur said in an era when it seems like everybody is doing virtual fundraising, “It’s about time the Army caught up with that. That will be great for people.”
While Salvation Army enjoys the traditional fundraising efforts, the virtual campaign is a great alternative for people who want to give without leaving the house.
“In the privacy of your own home, you gan log into our giving page and just, right there from your own home, you’ll be able to donate and give,” he added.
The site also allows an option for groups, individuals or businesses to set up their own virtual Red Kettle and get involved with the campaign. “That’s really a great thing for this year. We’re hoping that really catches on for this year,” Arthur said.
And with the COVID-19 crisis continuing across the state and nation, the Salvation Army feels that this year’s campaign is especially crucial with the national theme “Rescue Christmas.”
“We’re concerned that people are going to be needing these services even more in the coming months and even through into next year,” Arthur said. “It’s really important for people in our community to help us ‘Rescue Christmas’ this year. We really want people to get behind us.”
He said last year the local branch aided 1,100 people with housing. “As we see this continue, that number could very well double in this next year,” he said. “With this COVID, that’s just an extra added thing on people. It’s not just attacking our vulnerable community. You or I could find ourselves in that exact same situation needing assistance. It’s not just our homeless community or our low-income community. It could be anybody.”
Arthur said the Centerpoint Church has begun a collaboration with Sieda to make that assistance more efficient. “One agency in our community cannot do it. It takes a group of us to served the community,” he said. “If I’m a donor, I like to know that organizations like that are collaborating because I know my donation’s going to do a lot more.
“We should work together. They provide utility assistance, we’re providing housing assistance. If we were doing it all ourselves and we were doing it all themselves, I don’t think that would serve people as well.”
As the 2020 Red Kettle Campaign ramps up this week, Arthur wanted to make it clear that donations stay local: “Your donations stay right here in this community. It doesn’t go anywhere else.”
The organization is also seeking volunteers to ring bells. The best way to sign up, he said, is to visit registertoring.com. That will take you through finding locations in your community (Fareway, Hobby Lobby, Walmart, and all Hy-Vee locations in Ottumwa) and selecting a time and day. Then local officials will be notified and contact you. “That’s just an easy way,” he said. “That’s how we want volunteers to [sign up]: go and use the website.”
In addition to the physical kettles and online fundraising site, donations can also be made out to the Salvation Army with “Rescue Christmas in the memo line and mailed to 505 W. Main St., Ottumwa, Iowa 52501.
“The community is a great community and the people do come out and the people do help. We raised a significant amount last year, $35,000. We were blessed and excited for that,” Arthur said. “We’re hoping again to reach that amount. Obviously we want to reach more, but we’re happy when the community supports us.”