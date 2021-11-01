OTTUMWA — The Salvation Army’s Centerpoint Church in Ottumwa is looking for a few good volunteers.
Red Kettle Season is right around the corner — that time of year when The Salvation Army deploys its iconic red kettles around towns and cities across America to raise money to support its array of human-services programs year-round.
Here in Ottumwa, residents will see the red kettles pop up around town starting on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Volunteers are needed to staff those kettles. People signing up to do so are asked to take at least one two-hour shift at an Ottumwa-area kettle site. Locations include Hy-Vee North and South, Hobby Lobby, Fareway, HyVee Drugstore, and Walmart.
“By making a simple, two-hour commitment to ring bells at kettles, you can end up making a huge difference for people in this community,” Envoy Joel Arthur said. “Kettle donations stay here in town, and they go to support a variety of services that The Salvation Army Centerpoint Church offers to help meet needs in our community. It’s a great opportunity to give back during the Christmas season—especially for families. We’re grateful to the community for their support in 2020 where we raised $42,000.”
To sign up to volunteer go to www.registertoring.com, or call 641-954-8131.