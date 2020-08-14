OTTUMWA — Vern Reed has always been about building a better life and using community involvement to make it happen.
It turns out, through “Bridges Out of Poverty,” the two concepts go hand-in-hand.
An all-day training session in Dubuque essentially made Reed a believer. Then in charge of at-risk students at West Burlington High School, Reed sought to help his students find their way. Now, as the coordinator of Under-Resourced Student Programming in the Ottumwa district, he’s aiming to do it again.
“One of the things that really attracted me to Bridges was that it attacks generational poverty from both ends of the spectrum,” Reed said. “On one end, you have families struggling to survive because of poverty. At the other end, the community goes through training about generational poverty.”
One definition of poverty, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau, is a family of four living on no more than $24,000 a year. Bridges Out of Poverty goes deeper; it seeks to define poverty by more parameters, including race, gender, age.
“Bridges looks at it as more than just financial,” Reed said. “That was a big ‘a-ha’ moment for me. Because if we look at it as just financial, and we don’t have key resources to help us, then we’re all out of luck.
“One of the great things about Bridges is that it’s not a canned program,” he said. “It’s a series of learning and constructs that you apply to your community to fit your needs.”
Bridges Out of Poverty starts as a classroom setting. People are interviewed to begin the program, and they attend class once a week for three hours. The class is called “Getting Ahead In a Just-Getting-By World.” Typically, a 12-14 people are allowed in a class at one time and most have to be at least 18 to attend, though there are also classes offered in schools.
After 18 weeks, they graduate, and that group helps “facilitate the next class,” Reed said. From there, there is participation in “Staying Ahead,” which is part of the community program.
“It’s really an amazing thing because it allows a group to go on the same journey together,” he said.
Mona Ash, the southeast Iowa Bridges coordinator based in Burlington, was in poverty herself years ago, but has overseen a highly successful program in that community.
So far:
• There has been an 88 percent graduation rate, and 60 percent were unemployed at the start of the class, but 83 percent are now employed.
• Twenty-six percent were homeless and 100 percent now have housing. There have been 100 graduates of the program in Burlington.
• More importantly, 150 volunteers have helped in getting people on their feet.
“It’s really taken 20 years to build this up,” Ash said. “The churches really helped, and helped me break through the barriers. People have left because of life circumstances, but we’ve never had anyone say, ‘No, I don’t want this.’
“They all want to build the futures they want.”
There are plenty of success stories, with a Burlington woman having made it a six-year process starting with dealing with three felony cases to a $20 per hour job at a hospital. In between, connections were made on the path to recovery.
Reed echoed the fact that churches have been supportive of the program and have come together to support it, but also said the Burlington and Ottumwa communities are similar in many ways.
“I’ve been here just a little over a year, and we have so many great organizations who work so hard for people,” he said. “I feel there is a lot of enthusiasm for the training, but it’s a matter of getting enough people interested to create an advisory board here.”
Initially, Reed used Bridges as a way to connect parents to the school at West Burlington. Both Reed and his wife worked with at-risk students, found out about the “Getting Ahead” course, and the rest is history. Eventually, the Bridges program became part of his contract at West Burlington as it has in Ottumwa, though most of his devoted time these days is away from school.
There also have been fits and starts. Reed had heart stents placed in the fall that took time away from his project, and then COVID-19 came along in the winter and spring.
Still, the work continues.
“This isn’t a one-person movement. A lot of people deserve a lot of credit for what we’re trying to do,” he said. “It’s just wonderful to see who wants to help us. It’s really just changed the way my wife and I see the world.
“But it is a journey and not a sprint,” he said.
For more information, visits the Burlington group’s website at www.burlingtonbuildingbridges.org.