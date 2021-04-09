OTTUMWA — Comedian Brian Regan is taking his tour to Ottumwa this summer.
His performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Bridge View Center, and tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, April 16, at the BVC Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.
Ragen’s career spans more than 30 years and includes his own Netflix series, “Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan,” and appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with David Letterman.” His tour also hits close to 100 cities each year.
For more information, visit www.bridgeviewcenter.com.