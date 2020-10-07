FAIRFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic is starting to affect the Christmas season.
The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County announced this week that changes will be coming to the organizations Christmas Meal Boxes program, but much of the process remains the same.
Residents of Jefferson County that qualify for SNAP benefits may register for a box, which contains ingredients for a traditional holiday meal in addition to extra meals and snacks. Registration is now open and can be made one of three ways: sending a private message to The Lord’s Cupboard of Jefferson County on Facebook, emailing lordscupboard@lisco.com or calling 641-472-8457.
One registered, a notification of time and place for a box pickup will be mailed. Pickups are scheduled for Dec. 7-18.
The big change in the program comes in the packing process. No community box packing night will be held for this year’s distribution; instead they will be packed and distributed from the Lord’s Cupboard building by a small group of volunteers.