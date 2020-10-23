DES MOINES — High school students in the state of Iowa are invited to participate in the virtual 2020 Iowa High School Tech Summit, presented by Principal Foundation, Nov. 17.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and students will explore various technology caress and companies across Iowa. A panel of young IT professionals will give presentations on three college internship experiences and career paths, and the conference will allow students to connect with a university or college representative and an employer of their choice.
The summit is free and open to any Iowa high school student. Registration can be made at technologyiowa.org/signature-events/2020-iowa-high-school-tech-summit/.
For more information, contact Brian Waller, President, Technology Association of Iowa at 515-218-2077 or at brian.waller@technologyiowa.org.