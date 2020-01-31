OTTUMWA — Indian Hills Community College has announced the keynote speakers for the 2020 Diversity Conference.
Two speakers will deliver addresses to the conference, the 16th in the school’s series. Christian Picciolini is the founder of the Free Radicals Project, an effort to help people leave extremist groups.
Picciolini, a former neo-Nazi and white supremacist, was once a musician who used his work to encourage bigotry. In 2016 he won an Emmy Award for an anti-hate advertising campaign he produced. He is also the author of two books, “White American Youth,” and “Breaking Hate: Confronting the New Culture of Extremism.”
Liz Nead has worked with the U.S. Army and the Principal Financial Group to encourage people to find their passions and make them work for them. Nead, a retired major in the Army, wrote “The 1440 Principle,” “Curry Up,” and “The 180 Life.” She has also competed in the Iowa Strongman Games and recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro.
The conference is scheduled for March 27. Both keynote speakers will address the audience in the St. John Auditorium. Picciolini will speak at 9 a.m., while Nead’s speech will conclude the conference at 2:15 p.m.
Registration is open at www.indianhills.edu/diversity.