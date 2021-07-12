OTTUMWA — Registration is now open for October’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Ottumwa-area residents are invited to participate in the Oct. 23 event at Bridge View Center by starting a team and walking. However, as plans move forward to host the walk in person this year, event details are subject to change, and options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods. The day will also include the Promise Garden ceremony.
To register and to receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/walk.