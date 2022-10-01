At first glance, Matt Greiner might stick out like a sore thumb in one of the reddest counties in the state.
His crossover appeal, however, tells a different story.
Greiner, a Democrat from Bloomfield who is running for the new Iowa Senate 13 seat, is a farmer by trade, but he's sat on Davis County's Board of Supervisors for the last 12 years, which also has two Republicans serving.
The senate district covers all of Davis, Wapello and Monroe counties, and most of Appanoose County. No matter where he goes, his experiences not only as a farmer, but as an elected official, former school board member and key person on many key local and regional commissions, make him relatable in many ways.
"I've gone to bat against federal legislators trying to get money during droughts, because I think sometimes counties are treated unfairly," Greiner said. "So I want to help farmers out and protect them, and as a state legislator, I hope I can push that agenda forward." As he's made the rounds in the district, the increased cost of fertilizer and its effect on farmers, as well as the war in Ukraine, are familiar topics of conversation.
"As fertilizer costs go up, even though corn prices are up, it offsets the costs," he said. "It's like it's being fixed. Something is not right."
Greiner has a strong opinion of where public education in the state is headed. Though he disagreed with President Joe Biden's cancellation of student debt up to a certain amount, describing it as "Joe had a bad day that day," he does believe reforms need to be made at a more local level, and community colleges need to be funded to continue to be pillars of their communities.
"Education has always been a part of my life. My dad was the first county-wide school board president in Davis County when they made (the school district) one big district," he said. "I'm not an educator, but I've always had a passion to help out in the education world. If you've ever served on a school board, you're criticized a lot.
"I don't plan on changing that one bit. I think it's been underfunded, but the state seems to be more worried about how much money they have in reserve rather than funding education, and mental health. To me, those go hand in hand," he said.
Greiner also is against school vouchers, which could become a reality with a bill passage in the next legislative session, calling them "180% wrong." His opponent, state representative Cherielynn Westrich, is in favor of them.
"Once they give that money to (vouchers), they'll probably want to increase it. It will just continue to grow," he said. "Wrong. The smaller school districts in this area will struggle. They're struggling right now because they're underfunded. The schools that are doing OK will probably have to raise property taxes because they won't be getting full compensation."
Greiner calls the passage of an anti-critical race theory bill by the legislature "a political stunt." He said if parents and families have problems with curriculum, there are ways to address them.
"On the AEA board, we had this conversation and just about every school district in this district has a policy to handle those issues," he said. "You go to the school board and talk about those issues to have local control over that. But that's also why it's tough to be on the school board."
The Democrat also believes, eventually, the state will have to raise taxes to overcome the 3% flat tax cut the legislature passed.
"Cutting taxes is a good headline," he said. "But five years from now, as the state's cash reserves go down, they're going to have to increase tax dollars. They're not taxing the wealthy that much. In the supervisor world, you'd like to cut taxes, but you have to have money to pay the bills."
Greiner is a believer in the 2nd Amendment, one of the many topics that have come up on his travels throughout the district.
"I'm a gun collector, big time. Democrats have been stereotyped, which I think is wrong," he said. "I think it's absurd that Republicans think you have to be a Republican to be a gun enthusiast. I think it's more of a public relations thing than it is of value. They have their reasons, and I'm OK with it."
Greiner's candidacy is built on his experience, but also on his relationships in the region. He's also not afraid to speak his mind if there is an issue that grabs his attention.
"I have so much more experience than the person I'm running against, and I want to do what's right," he said. "In my world, it's county supervisors, it's 911, it's law enforcement, it's ambulances and hospitals. I'm pretty well-versed and you got to keep all these programs moving forward and sustainable.
"Another county supervisor told me that people in Des Moines don't have a lot of experience on the laws they're passing, and that's kind of how (my candidacy) started to be quite honest," he said. "I might have a tendency to vent a little about the state legislature. This district is kind of wide-open. If you look at my history, I'm experienced in just about everything."
