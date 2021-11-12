Shoe Pantry planning fundraiser
OTTUMWA — The Shoe Pantry at Bible Baptist Church is open for business and is planning a Shoe Fundraiser.
During the pandemic the supply of shoes went very low. We need the public’s help restoring our supply of shoes. We now have two sites to donate shoes. The main donation tote is at the Bible Baptist Church and is located at the back of the church, at 944 W Williams Street, here in Ottumwa. The second tote will be a “traveling tote." This tote will begin at the Southern Iowa Mental Health Center at 1527 Albia Road. We will be moving this tote monthly, for your convenience. The location of this tote will be placed in the calendar of events weekly in the Courier. There will be a form on each tote for a tax-deductible contribution. As a reminder only gently used shoes and boots should be donated.
For those who need shoes and boots, the pantry is still held at the church on the first and third Tuesday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. As always you can call the church if your needs do not fit our hours. The phone number at the church is 641-682-9609.
We believe shoes are essential. Many in our community cannot afford shoes and boots. Please consider helping us in this most important ministry.
