OTTUMWA — Reminisce Society programs are resuming this month at the Ottumwa Public Library, but they’re moving to a virtual format.
The program’s inaugural online program will be Humanities Iowa speaker O.J. Fargo with “Just Before the Battle Mother — A Visit from a Civl War Soldier” at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 over Zoom.
During the program, Fargo will dress in full Union Army uniform for a first-person presentation on an individual Iowa soldier’s Civil War experience from the perspective of returning veteran Thomas Goodfellow. The presentation will include at brief overview of the state’s involvement and move on to detail the experiences of of an Iowan during the conflict, from events preceding Fort Sumter to his return home, including what he wore, ate, slept in, the weaponry and other topics. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and engage in dialogue with the soldier.
Reminisce Society programs are free and open to the public. Those wanting to join should contact the library at 641-682-7563 or sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org to be put on an email list, where a Zoom invitation will be sent to you. If you need further assistance or more information, contact OPL Director Sonja Ferrell at 641-682-7563 ext. 202.