Vince Remmark, of rural Davis County, was promoted to Assistant District Director of the 8th Judicial Department of Correctional Services Friday.
Remmark is a certified peace officer in the state of Iowa and current position of Division Manager over Special Services. He's overseen all treatment programs districtwide, as well as the uniformed High Risk Unit.
He holds degrees in political science and psychology from Buena Vista University, and has held positions of residential officer, HRU supervisor and probation parole supervisor.
While leading the Special Services Division, he helped implement two specialty-court grants — the Mental Health Program and the Youthful Sex Offender Program.
The 8th Judicial District of the Department of Correctional Services consists of 14 counties in southeast Iowa.