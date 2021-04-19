OSKALOOSA — After spending a week working in Washington D.C., Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks returned to Iowa’s Second Congressional District to speak about her work on the federal level in the latest Eggs & Issues.
During the aftermath of Democrat Rita Hart withdrawing from challenging the election results, Miller-Meeks said she immediately “hit the ground running,” although there were delays in setting up offices and hiring staff members.
She’s since picked up her committee assignments, although she said was particularly proud of introducing a resolution to uphold the Navigable Waters Protection Rule into law. Sen. Joni Ernst has already introduced the bill to the Senate in January.
“I’m very hopeful that’s a bill that will get passed,” Miller-Meeks said.
One of the first topics Miller-Meeks brought up during her discussion was the border crisis and her visit to El Paso, Texas a month ago.
Miller-Meeks, along with other members of Congress, had the opportunity to stand with border patrol agents to see how they interact with Mexican immigrants crossing over the border.
“The border is a crisis, and it’s a crisis because of the policies of the current administration,” Miller-Meeks said. “We were able to have some orderly process under the Trump administration.”
While she was at the border, Miller-Meeks said morale across border agents has decreased since the new administration, with some border agents telling her that they want to enforce the law.
The border agents have also told Congress members any efforts to build the wall promised by former President Donald Trump was halted the day before Biden’s inauguration. Because of this, Miller-Meek said there were lines of unused construction equipment at the site, which she views as both a safety and financial hazard.
“We’re still paying those contractors for that wall that was supposed to be built,” Miller-Meeks said. “Not only is there funding already there for the portion of the wall, but we’re still paying people to not to do work. All of that equipment is laying on the ground unused, so it’s a hazard.”
Miller-Meeks also said it’s unfair to allow illegal immigrants to enter U.S. grounds immediately while millions of other immigrants spend years on the waiting list to live in the country.
With her background as physician, Miller-Meek said she was also able to speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci about the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. She also discussed delaying the Pfizer vaccine while expanding the duration of dosages so more people can receive their first doses.
One viewer asked Miller-Meeks why she voted against the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which would increase commercial pharmacy distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine.
In response, Miller-Meeks said she voted against a non-COVID-19 relief plan, saying that a majority of the funding went to other things not related to the vaccine. If it solely funded vaccinations and testing, then she would have supported it, she said.
Miller-Meeks also highlighted how she openly supported the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which passed back in December before she took office.
“I’m more than happy to support funding towards testing, funding for vaccines, funding for the public health workforce, and that amount of funding would have been less than $600 billion,” Miller-Meeks said. “If this would have been a bill that was not a Democrat wish list, I certainly would have supported it.”