OTTUMWA — A pair of intersections will close Tuesday for repair work.
The intersection of Webster Street and Richmond Avenue will close for sewer repair work in the area. Webster Street will be closed from Gladstone Street to Richmond Avenue, where traffic will be down to one lane. Work is expected to be finished by the end of the week, weather permitting.
In addition, North Clayand Sheffield streets will be closed for a water main repair. North Clay Street will be closed to traffic, but motorists will still be able to utilize Sheffield Street. With favorable weather, work will wrap up by Thursday.