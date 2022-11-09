DES MOINES — Unofficial election tallies show Republicans in the Iowa Legislature expanded their majorities in both chambers.
While some statehouse races around the state were close, it appears the Republicans have gained a supermajority in the Iowa Senate and expanded their majority in the Iowa House.
The Associated Press reported that Republicans will take up 34 seats in the 50-seat Iowa Senate in the upcoming session. That's the first time they've held a supermajority since 1973.
A supermajority in the Iowa Senate means they can confirm appointees by Gov. Kim Reynolds without Democratic interference.
In the Iowa House, races called by the Associated Press showed Republicans will have at least 63 seats in January. They came into the election with a 60-40 advantage in the 100 seat chamber. Only two times in the last 50 years have Republicans exceeded a 60-seat threshold in that chamber, the last time in 1995.
Of six races still not called as of Wednesday evening, Republicans lead in one and Democrats lead in four. Thirty-one Democrats have been declared winners in their Iowa House races, according to the Associated Press.
Republicans won all statehouse races that impact the Courier's coverage area on Tuesday with little doubt.
Cherielynn Westrich, an Ottumwa Republican, upgraded from an Iowa House Representative title to a State Senator. She defeated Democratic challenger Matt Greiner from Davis County by a 6,129-vote margin, for the new 13th senate district. The seat covers all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis counties and most of Appanoose County.
Republican Adrian Dickey was re-elected in the 44th senate district which covers Jefferson, Van Buren and Keokuk along with portions of Mahaska County. Dickey defeated Democrat Rich Taylor by 7,616 votes.
Republican Ken Rozenboom defeated Democrat Tyler Stewart by an overwhelming total of 9,833 votes for the 19th senate district. That district covers all of Jasper County, portions of western Mahaska County and portions of Marion County including Pella.
For the statehouse, Republican Austin Harris was unopposed for the 26th house district which will serve all of Davis and Monroe counties, most of Appanoose County, and a portion of Wapello County.
Republican Hans Wilz defeated Democrat Diana Swartz by a comfortable 2,370-vote margin. The 25th house district covers Ottumwa and much of Wapello County.
In technically the closest statehouse race in the area, Republican Jeff Shipley was re-elected for the 87th house district by a 1,286-vote margin over Democrat Mike Heaton.
In the 88th house district, which will represent portions of Jefferson County, most of Mahaska County and all of Keokuk County, Republican Helena Hayes won handily over Democrat Lisa Ossian. The margin was 5,474 votes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.