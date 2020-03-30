OTTUMWA — Tonic Sol-fa has rescheduled their Ottumwa performance, which will feature the OHS Meistersingers, for this fall.
The group had been scheduled to perform March 29, but the concert was postponed as measures came into force to prevent large groups of people from gathering and inadvertently spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
Tickets for the original date will be honored for the rescheduled concert. Tickets may also be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. The Bridge View Center ticket office will also sell tickets once it reopens.
Refunds for those unable to attend the new concert date are available through the original point of purchase.
The concert will help support Ottumwa High School’s choirs, with $3 from each ticket going to the vocal music program.