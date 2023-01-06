OTTUMWA — Robert Reynolds has been a south side of Ottumwa resident for over 80 years, has turned in many houses to the city for potential condemnation.
But during Tuesday's Ottumwa City Council meeting, he believed something else might be at work as to why the city won't look at a particular house.
Reynolds spoke at the end of the meeting when the public was asked if it wanted to comment on anything not on the agenda, and he used his time to discuss the property at 556 S. Ward St.
"This house is next to where I live, and I lived in it when I was a kid," he said. "But there have been housed on that street that I've turned in and fought and fought to get the city to do something. I've been threatened by the health department for turning them in so much."
The house has a complex history, as city director of community development Zach Simonson noted. He presented an open file and the house has been placarded. He said the executor of the estate had submitted a repair plan, but there are still a few weeks before that deadline arrives.
"We opened the file in 2021, and there was a case where the owner passed away. After that, a person had a real estate contract, and while the property was in probate, they were going to make improvements," Simonson said. "That did not happen and it got worse. In November last year, a relative of the former owner showed they were the executor and requested time to make repairs.
"We haven't seen much progress so far, but they have at least a couple more months to either complete the work or show that they're making progress."
The city has a process that must play out before any condemnation or demolishment occurs, which was noted by every council member.
Reynolds said whatever work has been done has been shoddy, and that rats have begun to infest the property.
"There are four layers of siding on that house," he said. "These people are not capable of fixing anything." Council member Russ Hull, who also lives on the south side, said mice are not surprising, considering the area is near a cornfield.
Mayor Rick Johnson said the city will continue to look into the property, but Reynolds wasn't finished.
"Yeah, well, I've heard that story from previous mayors and people," he said. "Nothing happens to them. To me, who's getting paid off along the way?"
City administrator Phillip Rath, who made a point of order that the topic wasn't on the agenda but could be at a future meeting, took offense to Reynolds' accusation without evidence.
"I just want it on the record that we have dedicated city employees that care a lot about the city, especially in building and code enforcement and that they would not be looking to take bribes or things like that. That's not how we do things," Rath said. "They've been busting their butts this last year and the last couple years to take care of derelict properties.
"But I don't know how many times people have been before this council in the 11th or 11th 1/2 hour pleading their case, but there is a process that has to be followed," he said. "It's not as simple as just saying, 'Yep, that house needs to come down.'"
