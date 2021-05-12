OTTUMWA — After last week's virtual meeting with Canadian Pacific Railway officials, Wapello County supervisor Jerry Parker believes the railroad can change something that has frustrated motorists for years.
How long, though, could remain a question.
Parker joined city officials, railroad officials and others to address CP's blockage of crossings at North Quincy Avenue and 87th Street for extended periods of time, sometimes multiple times a day. The Federal Railroad Administration typically delegates to states how long trains can block crossings, and Iowa law allows trains no more than 10 minutes unless it is disabled, struck a person or objects on the track, or other safety guidelines.
Residents have been known to wait up to an hour at the Quincy crossing, and detours have created headaches over the years, especially for emergency vehicles. At 87th Street there are few good options to get around the trains, but one is to take 163rd Avenue, a gravel road, north to Blackhawk Road. If there is a blockage at Quincy Avenue heading north, vehicles have to turn around.
"When they put in the rail spur, they said it would solve our problems. It may have made it worse," Parker said during Tuesday's supervisors meeting. "But the guy said, 'I can't comment on what happened before as I've only been here a year. But I'll say what we're going to do in the future, and you'll be surprised how effective this is.'"
Both the Wapello County Emergency Management Agency and the Wapello County Sheriff's Office issued CP's statement on their Facebook pages, which will outline how the railroad sets out and picks up rail cars:
• CP plans to not leave standing cars on either Quincy Avenue or 87th Street unless there is an emergency.
• The solution does require that trains stop on crossings for intervals up to 10 minutes while crews perform federally mandated safety procedures, but those stops should not exceed 10 minutes.
• If the blockage lasts longer than 10 minutes, motorists are to call CP at (800) 716-9132 to report the issue.
CP operates a morning train and afternoon train through the city, but the trains are often long enough that they can occupy at least one crossing. It's been an issue that has cropped up in recent years, with The Courier running a story three years ago addressing similar complaints from residents.
The meeting with CP stemmed from a petition by resident Trisha Rea, who has corralled over 600 signatures in an attempt to get the railroad to alleviate the wait time at the crossings. Rea also was on the call with CP.
"It went well," Rea said Wednesday. "But I'm really worried it won't continue and as time goes on people will just forget about it. It's a major concern, not really the congestion, but the inconvenience."
Rea has a shop on Blackhawk Road and a home on 87th Avenue, so she is aware of the frustrations felt by many who live and work in the area.
"I think they discussed giving it a month to see how things are," she said. "An overpass isn't feasible, so there aren't really any solutions. I have people going 60 mph in a 35 because they're late for work, and you look at emergency vehicles, who may have to go 10 to 15 minutes of their way depending on where they need to get to.
"It's just a dangerous way because you have to go 4 1/2 miles out of your way."
Supervisor Brian Morgan believed the media has had an impact in raising awareness with the railroad.
"They don't like bad publicity," he said. "I think the two times we've actually seen movement have followed a story. One hundred dollar tickets don't mean anything to them."
There are 9,100 feet between the Quincy Avenue and 87th Street crossings, and CP's operating yard is between them, but closer to the heavier-traveled Quincy Avenue crossing. Many trains will stop in a yard to make crew changes, among other reasons, which can delay the departure of a train.
Rea, who wondered about the feasibility of moving the yard west, said the railroad mentioned some trains have to wait on others and operate at a slower speed limit through the city as reasons for blockages.
"They say it's not crew changes, but I've seen it at both ends," she said.
"If you go up Blackhawk, there isn't as much of a delay as going clear back around and going on the highway," Parker said. "There's another way to go, but on Quincy, there's nowhere else to go. You pull up there and you have to go back."
However, Parker said CP told local officials it could schedule trains at 7,100 feet, which would clear at least one crossing.
Rea is cautiously optimistic the railroad will continue to heed motorists' concerns.
"So far it's working," she said. "I haven't closed the petition. More than 600 people say it's a problem."