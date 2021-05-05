OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa woman’s petition to stop railroad blockages at the Blackhawk Road crossing has garnered more than 500 signatures.
The complaint of the crossing being blocked for extended periods of time goes back several years, when citizens addressed the Wapello County Board of Supervisors with a similar complaint, according to Courier archives.
Mayor Tom Lazio addressed the issue at Tuesday’s city council meeting as the issue appears unresolved.
“We’ve had a complaint from a number of citizens about the train blocking the Blackhawk Road crossing,” he said. “It just seems to be a very difficult thing for people who are out in that area. It can be blocked for anywhere from a half hour to an hour at a time. It forces them to go out of their way to go around that intersection.”
Tricia Rea is one of those citizens. She started a petition to limit blockages to 10 minutes or less in accordance with Iowa code. “These crossings are frequently blocked for more than an hour at a time,” reads her petition. “For emergency reasons and just plain inconvenience reaching destinations, the crossing should not be blocked for more than 10 minutes at a time.”
According to documents she submitted to the Courier, options in addition to waiting inlcude crossing on the gravel road at 87th Street and 163rd Avenue, which she states is also often blocked due to the length of the trains. The next option is to take a Level B road around. Both options, she said, lack safety and should be paved for heavy use.
According to Iowa Code listed on the Iowa Department of Transportation website, railroads are prohibited from blocking a crossing for longer than 10 minutes with certain exceptions: when necessary to comply with signals affecting the safety of the movement of the trains; when necessary to avoid striking an object or person on the track; when the train is disabled; and when necessary to comply with governmental safety regulations, including but not limited to speed ordinances and speed regulations.
According to the IDOT, “Citations for noncompliance may be issued by local law enforcement authorities, but issuing these citations is problematic and seldom effective.” They recommend locations with recurring blockages work with the railroad to work on a resolution.
That appears to be the path the city is taking. “It’s been very frustrating. I’ve talked with our chief of police, I’ve talked with our staff about what we can do,” Lazio said. “We are having a conference call with the Canadian Pacific management people later this week to see what we can do.”