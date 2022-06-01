Trisha Rea and Mark Thompson realize there is only so much the Wapello County Board of Supervisors can do.
They do, however, hope something can be done.
Rea and Thompson went before the supervisors Tuesday evening at the courthouse to see what options are available when increased Canadian Pacific railroad traffic becomes the norm over Quincy Avenue once CP's merger with Kansas City Southern is completed this fall.
Rea took part in a conference call last year with city and county officials, as well as CP officials, to discuss ways to alleviate the blockages at the crossing, and had 1,500 signatures on a petition asking something to be done. For a while, things changed.
However, she claims the railroad has reverted back to the congestion as before. She hoped the county might be able to use any infrastructure money it receives for a future project that could ease the congestion.
"I think we should just go ahead and try to get something started, get some funding started," she said. "It's not just the folks out there. I mean, there's a lot of traffic going to the (Alliant) power plant.
"It's just not feasible for people to have to wait, especially if there's an emergency."
The Quincy Avenue crossing carries several inconveniences, many of which are out of anyone's hands:
— The city owns the east side of the crossing and the county owns the west side, so any kind of potential overpass over the track would likely have to be a joint venture between the entities.
— The detour for the blocked crossing is almost three miles out of the way.
— The CP yard is just west of the crossing, and trains that pull into the yard create delays over the crossing that Thompson said could last "30 to 45 minutes."
— Quincy Avenue may not be long enough to have an overpass over the creek and the track, as the street makes a sharp left turn to become Blackhawk Road not far beyond the track. Any overpass would have to be tall, especially if CP runs container traffic, which seems likely after the merger.
Currently, CP runs about four trains per day through Ottumwa, two in each direction. However, if the merger goes through, the number will build up to 18 by 2027. That concerns Thompson, who also would like to see an overpass constructed.
The merger would connect Canada to southern Mexico through Kansas City, with the CP artery through Ottumwa becoming one of the system's main thoroughfares in the United States.
"Everyone agrees that it's a problem," he said, referring to conversations he's had with the city. "And that the only viable solution is an overpass. I know that presents some challenges because of the logistics of the length of the road, but I don't know that we've had a qualified civil engineer try to design something like that. That's something we need to look at."
Supervisor Jerry Parker said the federal government is supposed to allocate funding for bridge infrastructure, citing the need to replace the Eldon bridge over the Des Moines River. But even if that funding comes, it would likely be at least seven years before enough money could be saved, without knowing how much a Quincy Avenue overpass would cost.
"Iowa is one of the worst states on bridges, and the governor even mentioned that," Parker said. "But we've never gotten any indication about whether we need to apply for individual bridge projects, or if they say, 'Wapello County, you have so may bad bridges we'll give you this much money.' That was done like a year ago, and we haven't heard a word more about what our responsibility is."
Thompson said "we want to coexist (with the federal government) and we don't want to impede them."
"It's just not a good situation. We've seen kids crossing with their bicycles in between cars, and that's a dangerous situation," he said. "And when they are at 18 trains per day, I believes heads are going to explode because we don't have an improvement in place."
Parker said he would be open to seeing what could be done from an engineering standpoint.
"What we could do is talk to a bridge consultant, and not have them give us detailed plans and specifications, but just give us an explanation of what would have to be done out there," he said. "If they would stay it's impossible, then you know. But if they say it's possible, but here's what it would probably cost, then we can attempt to talk to the city again to see if it'd share the cost."
In other business:
• The supervisors approved a 400-unit cattle confinement operation near Farson. A few weeks ago, they granted a waiver for distance from a road, which typically needs to be 100 feet to avoid runoff.
"There were unique circumstances because they had a big barn there, and they asked for it to be 60 feet from the road so they could put this new facility between the road and the barn," Parker said. "The interesting here is that it's a modern facility and they have one just like it by Martinsburg, but they're shutting that down because they had some problems with runoff. There's no opportunity for runoff here, and the Iowa Department of Resources approved it."
• The supervisors approved the hire of Ethan Vande Wall as as assistant county attorney.