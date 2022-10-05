OTTUMWA — A proposed site for a Dollar General store on Ottumwa's north side has caused consternation among some residents in that part of the city.
Even though the city council unanimously approved of the rezoning a property at 1235 Hutchinson Ave. and, simultaneously, passed the first reading of an ordinance change for the rezoning, the development was met with skepticism from members of the public during a public hearing.
The parcel of land in question, which is located at the intersection of Hutchinson and East Pennsylvania avenues near Ottumwa Regional Health Center, would need to be annexed by the city, which it hopes to do at the Nov. 1 meeting, which would mark the third reading of the ordinance change.
"We've talked to a number of our neighbors that are slightly concerned by this. The other Dollar General stores around town are in disrepair. This would be a very different change," said resident Shawn Berry, who lives just west of where the store would be built. "The other two stores do not make us comfortable with believing this is going to stay as a desirable area once that happens."
Laura Berry echoed her husband's concerns, believing their property value could decrease, while upending "a very quiet area that's very nice and private."
"Even though there is some medical-use areas and the dentist's office and hospital, it's very quiet after 5 p.m.," she said. "it doesn't match up with the type of residences that are currently there. There would be foot traffic and driving traffic after house, after dark. That's a concern for us for safety.
"I don't necessarily want to bag on Dollar General, but I just don't think it would be a good fit for that area as it stands right now."
Another resident shared similar concerns, then went farther.
"It's going to change the whole peacefulness in our neighborhood," Viki Wilson said. "Because we know who goes to the Dollar General stores on average. We would like to see something a little bit nicer if we had the opportunity."
Council member Marc Roe quickly interjected to the other council members.
"I would advise the council not to make decisions based on what type of clientele and retail a business may or may not bring to an area," he said. "That could be seen as discriminatory behavior."
City director of community development Zach Simonson clarified the Berry property is not part of the annex proposal. He added that the two other Dollar General stores in town, one on East Main Street and one on North Quincy Avenue, pay about $25,000 combined in property tax per year, and the city would receive about $17,000 in sales tax from the new store.
Unlike the council, the planning and zoning board did not overwhelmingly approve of the proposal, even though it eventually brought it before the council. It passed only on a 5-4 vote, with the conditions that the development be completed within two years, and no liquor sales or pawn shop uses be permitted, which are typically allowed under C-1, which is a Neighborhood-Commercial zone.
"While the predominant use and surrounding neighborhood relate more to medical services than commercial retail, they have similar characteristics including similar hours, they maintain large parking lots, and they generate traffic," Simonson said. "Pennsylvania is a minor arterial, with the same classification as Quincy. Hutchinson is the same designation as Wildwood Drive south of Highway 34, as well as Albia Road west of Quincy.
"There is certainly some economic development and revenue benefits from development along the bypass out there."
In other business:
— City administrator Philip Rath gave several updates, specifically about the city's recent hirings. Rachel Thompson was hired as the second firefighter in the Ottumwa Fire Department, and Waseem Nasir begins as the city's new finance director next week.
— Rath also said the Human Rights Commission had a training session with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, and that the city is hoping to start public safety committee meetings soon. However, there are three vacancies on that committee, and at least one would need to be filled to have a quorum.
— A work session regarding ATVs, UTVs and golf carts is also in the works, Rath said. He said staff has been asking other communities what they have been doing, considering changes to the state laws regarding ATV use took effect July 1.
"We're looking at the pros and cons of that, and later this moth we'll be looking at a work session to talk about the potential for draft language and see if there was a need to proposed revision to our code," he said.
