OTTUMWA — More than 20 retirees are being honored by the Ottumwa Community School District at an open house May 19.
Those retiring from the district in 2021 are: Carol Anderson, secretary at Eisenhower, 25 years of service; Clair Anderson, Evans special education teacher: two years of service; Jeff Bernard, district maintenance department, 22 years of service; Chuck Bray, director of buildings and grounds, 31 years of service; Karla Bray, administrative assistant, human resources, 30 years of service; Bob Brisendine, Horace Mann custodian, 26 years of service; Patricia Bruett, teacher associate at Wilson, 18 years of service; Joe Curran, P.E. teacher at Ottumwa High School, OCSD Service, 35 years of service; Colette Fisher, family consumer science teacher at OHS, 42 years of service; Becky Ingle, Horace Mann third-grade teacher, 38 years of service; Pam Johannes, copy specialist, five years of service; Teri King, director of human resources, nine years of service; Jackie Lawrence, special education teacher at OHS, 16 years of service; Kathy Mobley, curriculum and instructional leader at Evans, 26 years of service; Sandy Mottet, Bulldog Virtual Learning teacher at Evans, 33 years of service; Joni Nicholson, media specialist at Eisenhower, Horace Mann, James, Wilson, 34 years of service; Dana Pierson, Title Teacher at Horace Mann, 33 years of service; Jody Rupe, Liberty grade two teacher, 27 years of service; Kim Stevens, science teacher at Evans, 20 years of service; Ellen Stoltz-McGinity, music teacher at Eisenhower, Horace Mann, Wilson, 17 years of service; Nancy Stromgren, special education teacher at Evans, 12 years of service; Ruth Thomas, P.E. teacher at Douma, Eisenhower and head volleyball coach, 23 years of service; and Karen Wertheim, special education teacher at Wilson, 13 years of service.
The reception will be held from 3:45-5 p.m. May 19 in the Ottumwa High School cafeteria. It is open to the public.