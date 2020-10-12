OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa woman will face a trial for the second time on charges she killed her 5-year-old daughter in 2018.
Kelsie Thomas was acquitted of child endangerment causing death by a jury earlier this year. The jury, however, could not come to an unanimous verdict on the first-degree murder charge after 14 hours of deliberation, prompting a re-trial on that charge.
This time, the trial will be decided by Judge Lucy Gamon and not a jury, as Thomas waived her rights to a jury trial.
The retrial will take place in the Wapello County Courthouse. Live streaming of the trial is available through the Law and Crime Network, and the Ottumwa Courier will have coverage.
Thomas' daughter, Cloe Chandler, was found dead after emergency responders were called to the Thomas home at 127 N. James St. in Ottumwa on July 19, 2018.
An autopsy determined that Chandler died by strangulation and ruled the death a homicide. Police said Thomas used pajama pants to strangle Chandler. Thomas denied that allegation in police interviews and has pled not guilty to the charge.
In announcing her charges on July 26, 2018, however, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Thomas admitted to killing Chandler.
If convicted, Thomas will face a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
The bench retrial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.