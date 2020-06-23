OTTUMWA — Superintendent Nicole Kooiker gave her final Return to Learn update to the school board Monday night.
The plans are due to the state July 1, also the day Kooiker begins her new duties with the Cedar Rapids School District.
“Some of the decisions have been pretty challenging since the guidance changes on a pretty regular basis,” she said. “The more you dig in and come up with answers, the more questions you end up having as well.”
She said the district leadership team is planning on putting out a survey to students, parents, families and staff to collect information on concerns people might have for the fall before putting the final pieces of the plan in place.
“The really other key piece we’ve been working through is employee COVID exposure protocol,” including working with legal counsel, the human resources department and the director team on defining what direct contact looks like.
“If it’s, ‘I was in contact with somebody who was in contact with somebody,’ pretty soon, you have the majority of the entire district that can’t work, which means we can’t serve the students, so we’re really trying to think through the details of those protocols.”
Kooker told the board that as a result, they will follow the parameters of the CDC: within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more within the past two days.
“And then we can’t force people to be tested, but we can highly recommend that they follow the website, they go to be tested, they report back to their direct supervisors and we communicate those chains out on what that looks like,” she said.
Additionally, the district will be putting up a website that will have of the Return to Learn components simplified. “There’s still tons of information, but it breaks it down by the six components, and we’ll have documents people can look at and access.”
There will also be direct links for positions such as principals, teachers, board members and so on with the top recommendations to keep in mind for their specific role.
“Otherwise it’s page and pages of information that have been put together to make sure we’re ready for face-to-face, virtual, and then the combination hybrid plan,” Kooiker said.
“It does not mean it will not change at any time, but we can only do with the information we have, making our best decisions at this point with the information being provided by public health, the CDC and the Department of Education,” she said. “We’re doing our best to come up with responses knowing there will not be answers for absolutely every scenario and situation that arises.”
The board also took another look at options for a possible graduation ceremony July 12 at Schafer Stadium.
Kooiker noted that several schools in the state have recently held similar ceremonies at their stadiums, but the challenge is making sure participants and spectators maintain social distancing.
“I know the football stadium is pretty large and families stick together, so it’s like going to a baseball or softball game,” she said.
One option given for limiting spectators included offering a set amount of tickets per graduate.
Board member Morgan Brown shared what he witnessed at a ceremony in West Burlington over the weekend: “Each graduate got a 10-foot circle sprayed on the field for their family. It kept families separate and you could fill your circle as full as you wanted.” But, he said, that was a ceremony with about 60 graduates, a much lower number than Ottumwa’s graduating class.
Board members were also concerned about protecting the field turf and track surface during the event. Board President David Weilbrenner suggested having somebody reach out to the contractors from the recent remodels to see what would need to be done to protect those surfaces. He also suggested recommending people not wear high heels and instead suggest wearing tennis shoes and sandals.
Kooiker said she would follow up on that and prepare a rough draft plan to share with the board by Sunday’s weekend update.
“I think we need to communicate it out as soon as possible. That date is coming up quickly,” she said.
As the meeting came to a close, the board took some time to thank Kooiker for her time at the helm of the Ottumwa district.
“I think you’ve made a lot of positive changes,” said board member Nancy Manson. “I wish you well.”
“This is Nicole’s last meeting with us, and I just want to thank her,” said Jeremy Weller, board vice president. “This has been a crazy year for education, and I’m thankful for everything you’ve done over the past six months.
“Even after you announced that you were leaving, I feel like you’ve still worked hard for our district to get us where we need to be so that when you do leave and we get the new person in, we’ve got things in place to move forward for next year, so thank you for that.”