OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa school district is planning for a return to face-to-face learning in the fall, and officials are taking steps as to what that will look like when students return.
Superintendent Nicole Kooiker went over some of the details the district leadership team is developing with the school board Monday night.
Masks and other personal protective equipment are local decisions, she said. Masks will not be required for students, but the district will be supportive of those who choose to utilize them.
“If students wanted to wear masks, that would be their prerogative to do so,” Kooiker said.
She raised concerns the district had in regards to requiring masks for every student. First, she said, was financial due to the amount of masks that the district would have to supply; it would be thousands each day. She also had concerns that administrative staff would spend so much time being the “mask police” that they wouldn’t have time for any other work during the day.
There were also concerns about the district’s youngest students. “How do you manage requiring a mask for them?” she said.
While the district won’t be supplying PPE for everyone, a plan is being developed to have it on hand for those who want or need it. Official will be submitting a request for funds for such equipment later in the month for the supply.
The board voted unanimously to move forward with the preliminary plans in place to return to face-to-face format in the fall. However, members had other issues to address in moving forward with it.
Devices and internet
The vote on providing devices 1:1 for student distribution in the event of the need for virtual online learning was quick.
Board members verified with Kooiker that the district had enough devices on hand to provide a device for each student. The board was unanimous in approving accessories for the devices, including cases, chargers and ear buds for a proposed total of just under $55,000.
Providing internet access for those who don’t have it was its own discussion. While the proposed plan, based on response numbers from the survey the district recently set out, will cost about $30,000 based on the projected need.
However, Kooiker said the Department of Education has announced $26.2 million “they’re going to put toward this virtual platform for instruction.” Details on how it will be split out have not been announced. However, Tuesday morning the district sent out a link for the state’s technology survey stating, “Funding for tech needs 2020-21 is tied to a 5-minute survey from State of IA,” prompting the public to click on the survey’s links.
However, the preliminary plan put to the board Monday was based off the local numbers. Tyler Courtney, technology director for the district, said that the 1,872 households that responded represented about 3,300 students. Of those, 10-15 percent indicated they would need help with internet access.
“Of all the viable solutions, Mediacom would be the best for in town,” he said. Cost would be $9.95 per month plus taxes with no contracts or equipment fees. Speed would be 25 megabytes, which Courtney said would be sufficient for a handful of kids in one household.
For households out of the Mediacom territory, the district would supply hot spots for about $40 per month. “That is the cheapest we’ve found,” Courtney said.
With projections based on the survey results, the cost for the district to provide internet would be $3,250 per month for a nine-month cost of about $30,000; that number, Courtney said, could increase or decrease as more details of families’ needs become available.
“I expected it to be a lot more,” said board member Brian Jones. “I’m good with that.”
David Weilbrenner, board president, said that with 60 percent of students in the district on free and reduced lunch plans, he expects that number to grow.
Board member Morgan Brown raised concerns about families ditching the internet they currently have to piggy-back onto the school-provided internet. Courtney stated that there are measures in place to prevent that from happening.
“Even if we’re starting with face-to-face, there’s no guarantees,” said Kooiker. “We have to be ready for virtual. We need a proactive plan in place. We can’t shut down school without a plan.
“I don’t think there’s another option in order to guarantee that we’re ready to provide online education for all of our students if needed.”
The board voted 6-1, with Brown dissenting, to approve the preliminary plan to provide internet access to families who don’t have it.
Transportation
One of the tricky points in the Return to Learn plan involves transportation.
Kooiker said the district’s buses hold 65 passengers; following CDC guidelines would limit that number to 10-11 passengers.
She said that leaves the district with two options: modifying busing to only those outside the two- to three-mile radius the state requires busing services for, limiting the district to busing rural students; or providing as much precautionary measures as possible but not limit passengers to CDC recommendations.
“There’s no way we feel like we can put 11 students on a bus and transport 11 students at a time,” Kooiker said. “We’d be taking kids back and forth to school all day. Some of them would barely get there and have to turn around and go back home.”
It would also impact food service. Breakfast, she said, would run until noon with lunch running until the end of the school day.
“We have many buses transporting the majority of our students,” she added. “There’s no way to put 11 kids on a bus at a time and try to figure out schedules with teachers that have 7 1/2 hours a day in the school.”
When asked what would happen to the district if they didn’t follow the CDC recommendations, Kooiker said that’s all they are — recommendations. “There’s a lot of schools that cannot follow this,” she said.
“This recommendation, I think, is ridiculous,” said Brown. “I think we need to be as safe as we possibly can, but for them to recommend putting 10 kids on a bus is just preposterous. In a perfect world, it’s a great recommendation, but in the real world it’s not possible.”
“It’s an unknown thing we’re trying to plan for, but ultimately we’re gonna have kids going to school and sitting in classrooms next to other kids,” Weilbrenner said. “Riding on the bus for a lot of kids is probably not going to be any different than sitting next to them in a classroom. We’re defeating the purpose of [following the guidelines] but then they’re going to go sit right next to the kids that used to be on the bus anyway.”
“Kids are going to be around kids,” Kooiker agreed. “But we’re going to do the best we can to provide a safe environment. We can do some different precautions, but the reality is they will be around other kids.”
Jones suggested talking with 10-15 Transit to see if they would be able to help some of the students in town. He said since they get paid federal money for ridership, it would come at no cost to the district.
Kooiker said it was an idea worth checking on. She said they wouldn’t be able to run specific routes but that it could be possible for them to pick up students along their already-established routes.
Board member Christina Schark had reservations about limiting bus ridership to those out side the two to three miles. “There are a lot of families that depend on that, and I would hate to do that.”
Kooiker was also concerned about other issues not providing transportation to those students could lead to, including increased absenteeism and tardiness.
“We need to get the kids back in school,” agreed board member Nancy Manson.
Kooiker and the board decided to move forward with a plan to not limit ridership to 11 but to implement as many other safety precautions as possible as well as reaching out to 10-15 Transit to explore options for assistance with in-town bus service.
“I like the way the board is thinking on this,” said Kooiker. “I think this is the right way to move forward.”