MONTEZUMA — As the search for a missing boy from Montezuma nears its second week, law enforcement announce a reward fund has been established.
Xavior Harrelson, 11, of Montezuma, was reported missing on May 27 from his home in Montezuma.
The Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office did not specify the amount of the award but said Wednesday that local businesses and citizens have put up money with the hope it would encourage information to lead to finding Harrelson.
The boy is 4-foot-9, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators say he was last seen "on or about" May 27.
After public and law enforcement searches of a one-mile radius from the Spruce Village trailer park in Montezuma, no evidence of value was located in the case. Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation launched a digital tip line at fbi.gov/findxavior. The digital tip line allows individuals to upload files from video surveillance systems.
Anyone with information about Harrelson's disappearance can contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-2107, or call 911.
Those wishing to contribute to the reward fund can contact the Montezuma State Bank at 641-623-5766.