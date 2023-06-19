DES MOINES — An Ottumwa lawyer has been appointed to the bench as a new district court judge.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the appointment Friday, selecting Michael Carpenter to fill a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Lucy Gamon. Carpenter was appointed to the District 8A seat, which includes Wapello, Appanoose, Davis, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Washington and Van Buren counties.
Carpenter, of Ottumwa, Iowa, currently serves as attorney at Gaumer, Emmanuel, Carpenter & Goldsmith, P.C. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Northern Iowa and his law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.
Gamon is retiring from the bench, effective Aug. 1. She was appointed as a magistrate judge in 1991 and became a district associate judge in 1993. She's been a district judge since 2010.
