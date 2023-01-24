DES MOINES — After years of debate and a decisive election with school choice at center stage, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her private school scholarship program into law Tuesday.
Students and staff of Iowa private schools gathered around the lectern in the Capitol rotunda as Reynolds and supporters celebrated passing the legislation, which cleared the Senate less than 12 hours earlier. The governor thanked Republican lawmakers, “school choice” advocates and parents for their work in getting the bill through the legislative process.
“I urged the General Assembly to think big and to aim high, to ignore the hysteria that always accompanies school change,” Reynolds said. “In passing the Students First Act that is what you did, and I cannot think of a more worthy cause to aim high and dream big for than the future of our children.”
The Iowa House and Senate spent nearly 10 hours debating the legislation, which Reynolds named as her top priority for the 2023 legislative session. The law establishes an education savings account (ESA) program for K-12 students, giving students an account of $7,598 each year to use for private school tuition and associated costs.
Starting the 2023-2024 school year, all kindergarteners, Iowa public school students and private school students with a family income of 300% or below the federal poverty line will be eligible to receive funds from the program. The income eligibility expands to 400% of the federal poverty line in the second year and there is no income limit starting in the third year.
While Republicans celebrated the victory, Democrats and public school advocates continued to express disappointment in the legislation. Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi of West Des Moines shouted, “Nobody wants vouchers!” from the rotunda balcony. She was drowned out by a standing ovation for the governor, who said, “We will never give up” on school choice legislation.
Critics said the legislation would harm public schools, especially those in rural areas. Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said by passing the governor’s bill, legislators were ignoring their constituents’ wishes. Almost three-fourths of Iowa public schools are counties with no option for private schools, he said, and this legislation prioritizes private school students over the 92% of Iowa students in public schools.
“Make no mistake, this is not a war between public schools and private schools,” Beranek said in a statement. “It is a conflict between how taxpayer money is spent on private schools without equal access and no accountability or taxpayer oversight. Elected officials have a responsibility to serve all the people of our great state. This legislation serves just a few, with all the people’s money.”
But the governor said the bill helps Iowa’s public education system and teachers by allowing schools to put certain unspent categorical funds, such as dollars for talented and gifted programs, toward teacher salaries.
Reynolds also pointed to the bill’s provision to give roughly $1,205 per private school student to the public school district in which that family resides. Just because this bill gave parents the option to choose to send their children to private schools does not mean that they will not continue working to better public schools, she said.
“We’re gonna continue to work with them and see if there’s other things that we can do to help so it’s not a one and done,” Reynolds told reporters. “We’re gonna continue to monitor it. Just make sure that we’re meeting the mark and doing what we intended.”
Estimates from the governor’s office and Legislative Services Agency estimate the program will cost $106.9 million in the upcoming fiscal year, and will cost roughly $345 million per year once income restrictions are fully phased out. But Democrats questioned whether the state will see additional costs when working with a third-party vendor to administer the program.
The governor said a request for proposals (RFP) on the program contract will be posted Tuesday, which will contain details on potential associated costs. It will also address concerns for transparency, she said. Other states with private school scholarship programs, like Arizona, have had instances of educational companies or parents using state funds fraudulently.
The state’s contract will put “parameters in place” to give the state recourse if problems occur with Iowa’s program, she said.
“We’re going to make sure that cybersecurity is taken into account,” she said. “We want to make sure that we do have transparency and accountability in place, so that we can monitor it to make sure that there isn’t any fraud. And that’s why we’re really being very purposeful about issuing the RFP.”
The ESA program is not the end of the road for Republicans’ education reform goals this session. Reynolds also highlighted in her Condition of the State address a renewed push for “parental rights” in public schools, calling for increased transparency measures such making all class materials and student records accessible to parents.
House Republicans have also introduced bills focused on curriculum and LGBTQ+ issues in Iowa public schools. Proposals include requiring school districts to get written consent from a child’s parent or guardian before providing any accommodations in using a transgender student’s preferred name or pronouns, as well as banning instruction or material on sexual orientation or gender identity to students in kindergarten through third grade.
Republicans brought up LGBTQ+ issues in public schools as a reason why parents demanded alternatives to Iowa’s public school system in the ESA program debates Monday. Sen. Jesse Green, R-Boone, said some Iowa public schools’ policies, such as letting transgender children use the restrooms and locker rooms which match their gender identity, prevent Iowans from having their children educated “without violating their values.”
“If we can’t trust some of our public schools on biology in the bathroom, what makes us believe that we can trust those same schools on biology in the classroom?” Green said. “… Yet on something so fundamental is basic biology, (parents) currently have no choice in public schools.”
Debate centers on accountability, discrimination
Democrats said private schools are not held to the same standards and oversight that public schools are in terms of accepting all students.
“If private schools want more tax dollars then they should be required to accept every student as public schools do,” Democratic Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, said as debate began in the Senate. “And shouldn’t taxpayer funding come with the same oversight and budget rules that public schools follow?”
While Iowans can ensure that their taxes are going to proper use at public schools, the legislation does not outline transparency standards or regulations on how to spend public money, State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, said in a news release.
Public schools are required to hold open meetings, maintain public records and follow budget laws, Sand said, which allows his office and other public watchdogs to find cases of waste, fraud and abuse. Private schools do not have these same obligations, he said.
“After a private school gets public dollars as tuition, they could buy a teacher or teachers brand new Ford Mustang convertibles in the name of incentive pay,” Sand said in a statement. “The public may not find out at all, and if they did, there may be no recourse for taxpayers. That is flatly, fundamentally irresponsible.”
Educational companies and parents were found to misuse government funds in other states’ “school choice” programs, such as in Arizona’s ESA program. Iowa could see the program’s funds misused, Democrats argued, especially when not holding private schools to additional accountability measures to qualify for these funds.
The legislation requires private schools be accredited in Iowa. Republican Rep. Steven Holt said that this process meets the transparency and reporting requirements that critics call for.
“But the reality, in my judgment, is that answering to engaged parents is the most important measure of accountability,” Holt said. “Because parents can measure success for their children far better than government agencies ever could.”
Democratic Rep. Josh Turek said the ESA program was particularly limiting for students with special needs. Private schools have “systematically excluded” disabled students, he said, and do not have to follow the same standards as public schools do through the Disability Education Act.
“There are no restrictions on private schools, excluding disabled children, nor were they nor will ADA standards be legally enforced,” Turek, Council Bluffs, said. “Meanwhile, the costs associated with educating children with disabilities will continue to be shouldered by the public school system, with ultimately less resources at their disposal.”
Rep. John Wills, R-Spirit Lake, disagreed that private schools discriminated against LGBTQ+ students, students of color and those with disabilities, citing Iowa law that prohibits private schools from discriminating against Iowans through civil rights protections. Religious schools not allowing students of a different faith are allowed to do so through religious freedom protections, he said.
But Wills said the program was a response to parental demands for more choices because of public school practices. He pointed to certain reading material available in Iowa public schools as well as Linn-Mar Community School District’s policy of allowing transgender students to use a name and pronouns different from what they were assigned at birth without informing the student’s parents.
“Maybe they don’t trust the public schools anymore,” he said.
Senate President Amy Sinclair said claims the program was discriminatory were “basest form of fear mongering.”
Iowans of color are disproportionately in low-income households, face discipline and violence at school, and graduate high school at lower rates than white Iowans, she said. Families of color would benefit from the ESA program because it would remove the income barrier for those who wish to send their children to private schools, Sinclair said.
“If this money is denied to any child, especially minorities, based on the ability of their parents to pay, this should be considered criminal,” Sinclair said.
Will there be additional costs?
Democrats had called during committee debate last week for the Republican majorities to wait for the nonpartisan legislative staff to release a fiscal note on the program before moving forward. But House Speaker Pat Grassley and others pointed to the governor’s office report, saying that they had enough information to proceed.
The Legislative Services Agency released its fiscal analysis Monday morning. The nonpartisan office’s estimates roughly lined up with the governor’s calculations. Private school scholarships will cost the state nearly $107 million in fiscal year 2024, LSA estimated, matching the amount Reynolds allocated. Once the program is fully phased in, the agency calculated it will cost the state just under $345 million each year, while the governor estimated it would cost around $341 million.
This investment is money being diverted from Iowa’s public schools, critics argued. But Republicans disagreed with characterizations that funding private school scholarships was to the detriment of public K-12 education. In an Education Reform Committee meeting on the bill, Grassley said it was important to put that figure in the context of state education spending. Public education receives more than half of Iowa’s proposed state spending at $3.65 billion in FY2024.
The governor’s office and LSA projected that per-pupil state aid for K-12 schools will continue to increase at a rate of about 2.5% in coming years. Once fully phased in, however, the ESA program costs are not expected to increase, the fiscal analysts said.
However, the legislation does not include any limits on how many Iowans can use educational savings accounts after the first two years. The bill prohibits current private school students from qualifying if their family’s income is above 300% of the federal poverty line in the first year of the program and 400% in the second year. But that phases out in year three, when all current private and public school students can use the ESA program.
The LSA and governor assume 1% of public school students will transfer to non-public schools using program funds for the first three years. They expect the transfer rate to drop to a 0.02% in 2025.
Some information left unknown
But these estimates include caveats. There is not data available to determine the number of current public school students who will elect to participate in the program, how many will qualify for special education services, and the capacities of nonpublic schools to take in additional students. These figures, and others which remain unknown, could impact how many pupils participate in the program.
There are also questions on how much it would cost for the state to pay for a third-party company to administer the ESA program. Democrats repeatedly asked majority party members to give estimated additional costs, but Republicans said because there was no request for proposal to contract with a company, they cannot provide that figure.
House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said Republicans were asking their colleagues to vote “blind” by not giving the full costs of the program up front.
“I don’t think that we’re voting blind,” Wills responded. “We know that there’s going to be additional cost. Each of the vendors that I am aware of have which income streams vary in different ways. … So, we could be faced with a situation where we have very low cost to the state.”
Reynolds said in a KCCI interview the state has already issued a request for information from companies that could work with Iowa in transferring the funds from the state to the planned scholarship accounts.
Before taking up the governor’s proposal, the House passed a rules change that allowed the chamber to take up the bill. House Resolution 3, which passed 58-40, includes a rule exempting legislation going through the House Education Reform Committee from having to go through the Appropriations or Ways and Means committees.
Democrats opposed the change saying it reduced transparency. Konfrst asked what her fellow lawmakers were avoiding when they removed the financial committee review from the process.
“We shouldn’t be passing legislation or rules that circumvent the process or eliminate input from the public or each other,” Konfrst said. “To the 39 new members of this chamber, I am so sorry that your first vote is one that circumvents the process and that allows less oversight of incredibly expensive legislation.”
First time through the House
The success for Reynolds in the third week of the 2023 session came after several years of failure to sign a private school scholarship program into law. Other versions of ESA bills failed in the House in previous sessions despite hosting a Republican majority. Some Republicans who represented rural districts in Iowa said the program would hurt students in rural school districts, by diverting money from public schools to private schools which families in their districts couldn’t access.
Common Good Iowa, a public policy advocacy organization, found 41 of Iowa’s 99 counties do not have a private school, and 23 counties have only one.
The 2022 midterms gave Republicans a larger majority in the House and supermajority in the Senate. It also changed the make-up of the Republican caucus, as the governor supported challengers to incumbent Republicans who opposed private school scholarships.
House Republicans who voted against the bill Monday were: Reps. Michael Bergan, Brian Best, Jane Bloomingdale, Chad Ingels, Brian Lohse, Gary Mohr, Thomas Moore, David Sieck and Brent Siegrist.
Republican Rep. Skyler Wheeler said Democrats always claimed that Republican education proposals would be a death toll for Iowa’s public schools. Wheeler said that critics took the same “doom and gloom” approach to GOP online education and charter school bills.
“We heard the same thing, literally the exact same thing: ‘schools are going to close, rural Iowa is going down,'” he said. “… Nothing happened. It literally didn’t happen, and here we are. Third time’s a charm.”
— Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter Jared Strong contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.