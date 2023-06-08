Gov. Kim Reynolds and members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are requesting federal assistance from President Joe Biden to respond to the May 28 collapse of a Davenport apartment building.
Through a letter sent to the White House, Reynolds states the collapse is “of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the state and the affected local governments.”
Specifically, Reynolds is requesting federal money for debris removal, demolition, reimbursement for response activities and technical assistance, which is estimated between $5 million and $6 million.
The 115-year-old building, located at 324 Main St., partially collapsed during repairs in May. The collapse claimed three lives: Daniel Prien, 60; Ryan Hitchcock, 51 and Branden Colvin Sr., 42.
The letter to Biden estimates 100 households have been displaced, including residents of the partially collapsed building and the surrounding area.
There were three businesses located inside the building as well as 12 other businesses that have been displaced as a result of the collapse.
Financial aid established by the City of Davenport for families and businesses displaced by the collapse includes $6,000 for households living in the structure, $1,000 for displaced households living near the structure, $25,000 for each business located in the structure and $12,000 for displaced businesses located near the structure.
Reynolds issued a proclamation of disaster emergency on May 29, which authorized the use and deployment of all available state resources, supplies, equipment and materials deemed reasonably necessary.
The proclamation also launched the Iowa individual assistance grant program and the Iowa disaster case management program and activated disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa comprehensive emergency plan.
The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, but assistance cannot be given unless a declaration is issued by Biden.
The letter from Iowa’s senators and representatives includes their request for assistance.
