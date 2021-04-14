DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds cautioned Iowans from jumping to conclusions on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after the U.S. government recommended distribution of the vaccine be paused.
Government health officials pointed to six cases of a rare blood clotting disorder in the decision to recommend pausing the rollout of the vaccine while they gather more information.
The vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is the one that Reynolds received during a press conference last month. She said she experienced mild side effects, including a dull headache and fatigue, but didn't miss work and doesn't regret taking the vaccine.
"I'm glad that I did have the opportunity to have the J&J vaccine," Reynolds said. "I would do it again. Vaccination is the best defense against the virus, and as you've heard the reward far outweighs the risk."
Dr. Patricia Winokur from the University of Iowa said the severe complications from the J&J vaccine are "one in a million."
The pause, she said, will allow further study but reminded Iowans that many commonly used drugs and vaccines carry rare side effects.
"Every drug that we create has rare side effects," Winokur said. "We don't see those side effects until we start distributing the vaccine or drug into the general public, and millions of people are dosed. That's what we're seeing here: a one-in-a-million type of event."
Each vaccine currently authorized was tested with between 30,000 and 40,000 people. "That's tenfold higher than we typically include in our drug trials," she said.
The reported side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are similar to those reported in the AstraZeneca vaccine that's used in Europe. The extremely rare complications include unusual blood clots and platelet counts.
All of the six reports in the United States are in women between the ages of 18 and 48. In Europe, the condition is reported in mostly women and in similar age groups.
The vaccines by J&J and AstraZeneca both are adenovirus vaccines.
Winokur said those experiencing severe side effects after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, acute shortness of breath — should contact their primary care physician.
The pause in the J&J vaccine is not expected to disrupt the availability of vaccines in the state or country. Reynolds said shipments of the two-dose vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech continue to increase.
"I want to strongly encourage all eligible Iowans to be vaccinated as soon as you're able, and to not put it off," Reynolds said. "It's really the most important thing we can do to get life back to normal."
The state is offering virtual vaccine information sessions, including one targeted toward Spanish-speaking Iowans.
Sessions are scheduled for April 17, 19 and 24. The April 24 session is the one targeted for Spanish-speaking Iowans.
Those wishing to participate can join by visiting www.iowacovidinfo.org. The sessions will include several experts who will prove information about vaccines and also offer a question-and-answer session. There is no cost for the sessions.