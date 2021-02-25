Swindlers are trying to seize COVID-19 vaccinations and elder’s strong interest in obtaining them amidst supply shortages.
Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state’s largest hospital system, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, are warning Iowans to be on the lookout for scams connected to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Scammers are calling on behalf of the University of Iowa Health Care, and other providers, purporting to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations.
The scammer asks for a social security number and a credit card to cover administrative fees. Officials say that’s the tell-tale sign of a scam, and recommend those receiving a call to hang up the phone immediately and not provide the information.
Vaccines are free of out-of-pocket expense to each person (though providers may ask for your insurance card at the time of vaccination to collect a free from your insurance). A credit card is not required because those receiving the vaccines do not have to pay.
There will be state officials calling from the state’s coronavirus hotline, 211, to help those on the Area Agencies on Aging waitlists to set up appointments. Those callers will ask for a name, birth date and county of residents, but will not ask for other information, Reynolds said.
Other tips to avoid vaccine-related scams, according to the Federal Trade Commission:
— Don’t pay to sign up for the vaccine. There is no charge to receive the vaccine, nor is there a charge to set up an appointment. There is no way to pay to jump ahead in line, either.
— Ignore ads purporting to be selling the vaccine. Only federal- and state-approved locations have it, and it’s not for sale to private citizens.
— Scammers use text messages, too. Don’t click on links, especially for messages you don’t expect. If your provider has previously used text messages to contact you in the past, the text may be legitimate. You can always call them directly if you’re unsure.
— Don’t open emails, attachments or links from people you don’t know or that come unexpectedly.
— Never share your personal, financial or health information with people you don’t know. You will never be asked to share your social security number, credit card or bank account number to get the vaccine.