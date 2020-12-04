DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that almost $9 million in assistance is available to assist eligible Iowans who are at risk of eviction and individuals who have lost housing to quickly regain housing stability.
The funds, which are available through the CARES Act, will also offer support for homeless shelter operations.
“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has always been on protecting the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” Reynolds said. “The funds announced today will assist those at risk of eviction while also providing support to homeless shelters supporting Iowa’s homeless population at this critical time."
The funds are part of the Emergency Solutions Grant program to help prevent households from becoming homeless due to eviction, as well as assist Iowa's regain rental housing and provide homeless shelters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To be eligible for eviction prevention assistance to avoid homelessness, Iowans must have an income of 50% of the area media income or less and be at imminent risk of eviction in addition to meeting other eligibility criteria. To be eligible for assistance in rapidly regaining housing, Iowans must be currently homeless.
Examples of assistance available to eligible individuals include rent and utility payments, including in arrears, legal assistance, application fees, security and utility deposits, moving costs, case management and credit repair. All financial assistance is paid directly to landlords and service providers.
Individuals in need of assistance must apply through the Coordinated Entry help line in their area, which is available along with additional eligibility and program information at iowahousingrecovery.com.