DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, March 6 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine in Iowa.
"Iowans, Americans and nations across the globe are watching the events unfolding in Ukraine with disbelief and sadness," Reynolds said. "As soldiers and civilians stand united to protect their homeland, Iowans can unite in our support for the Ukranian people through the power of prayer."
On Sunday, Reynolds encourages Iowans to join in the Day of Prayer for Ukraine to show solidarity in their fight against Russian forces and to restore peace and civility in their country.