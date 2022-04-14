Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 33F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low 33F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.