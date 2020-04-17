DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday Iowa schools will not reopen for the remainder of the school year.
"As we look at what the data is telling us now, I can’t tell you with certainty … that early May will be the right time for students, teachers and staff to gather again in their classrooms,” Reynolds said. “I regret to say that Iowa schools will not reopen for this school year.”
While the school announcement dominated Reynolds’ Friday press conference, she also said Iowa hit two milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 191 new cases in Iowa, the highest number yet. There were four additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 64 fatalities.
But Reynolds also said 1,007 people have recovered, the first time the state’s recovery total has topped 1,000.
None of the state’s new cases were in Wapello County or the surrounding counties.
In recent days much of the attention has turned to a major hotspot that emerged in a meat packing plant in Iowa. Reynolds said there are efforts underway to test every employee at plants in Columbus Junction and Waterloo. That involves thousands of tests and may well cause a significant rise in the known cases, but will also provide officials with a better picture of conditions.
“As we’ve said, in environments where people are in close contact, including processing plants and long-term care facilities, [they] are at risk for COVID-19 to spread rapidly,” Reynolds said. “If an exposure occurs, the Department of Public Health has activated additional support teams to help thses businesses and other conduct testing, contact tracing as well as prevention.”