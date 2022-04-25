CLIVE — An Ottumwa man has won a $50,000 lottery prize.
Benjamin Richards won the 71st top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at BP, 720 Richmond Ave. in Ottumwa, and claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
The $50,000 Super Crossword is a $5 scratch game that features 102 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.53. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.