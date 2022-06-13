RICHLAND — The Richland Alumni Tea will be held from 2-4 p.m. on July 16 in the Richland Methodist Fellowship Hall. This year the honored classes will be the classes of 1942, 1947, 1952 and 1957. All alumni, guests and Richland-area Pekin graduates are welcome to attend. Come and enjoy a time reminiscing about the "good old days."
Richland Alumni Tea scheduled for July
