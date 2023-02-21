OTTUMWA — It started as a simple conversation.
Tim Richmond is hopeful it blossoms into more than that at some point.
Richmond, the Wapello County Emergency Manager, also serves as an adjunct instructor in Indian Hills Community College's EMS program. After internal discussions that happen annually about where the program is headed, Richmond came up with an idea to alleviate an EMT shortage — start paying high school students to not only go through the program, but also pay them to do work in the field.
Richmond addressed the county board of supervisors Tuesday about what the program could look like. The discussion wasn't on the agenda as an action item, but more as background on how to address a chronic problem nationwide.
"Last fall, our conversation really kind of honed in a topic that's been kicked around for a while, about how we get people in the [EMS] pipeline," Richmond said. "We're struggling with that in the profession, as a lot of professions are.
"But with the high schools partnering with the community colleges and doing a great job with some of the dual-enrollment programs and the trade programs, some of us felt like that's really the key — to get some people in the pipeline through a high school program."
Funding for such a program is available through Future Ready Iowa, which provides grants and funding for apprenticeships, training and more. Richmond asked the Wapello County would be willing to take the lead role in a partnership with three other counties — Davis, Appanoose and Van Buren — in a 28E agreement for such a program.
"They've done similar things like this in Missouri, where you could graduate from high school as a certified EMT," he said.
Richmond said if a program started here, it would be more like an internship. It wouldn't be just enrolling in the program, but it would also include clinical time. The internship would be over the summer, during which the interns would be employees of said county at that time.
"Basically we pay these kids to take the class and we pay for the class," he said. "What a great deal. However, it's not that simple."
The biggest hitch in starting the program is finding one available instructor, which wouldn't necessarily be a problem if the course was offered in the evening. There isn't the manpower at IHCC to provide an instructor, Richmond said.
Richmond said students — only four per county — would be paid $12 an hour to go to school and $12 an hour to do the clinical work, plus other expenses.
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler asked Richmond if he'd be coming back to the supervisors for funding if an instructor could be hired.
"I would," he said. "So our thought was to have a cohort of 16 students, and from a wage standpoint and Social Security, that's about $54,565. You have state fees related to certification, which is about $1,280 for those students. Then the tuition for those students is $31,968. So it comes to $87,813.
"What we don't have specific costs for are what the physicals would look like, and immunizations, uniforms. The county would take on those employees as interns, and then you get reimbursed the Future Ready Iowa grant, should we win that. It's kind of a new idea, and we wanted to try something."
Richmond also discussed what the sustainability of the internship program would look like.
"The hardest part of anything is to get started the first time and do proof of concept," he said. "So if it worked, we can say, 'Hey, this really works.' And then I think you can get really good buy-in from other places that might be able to fund it.
"Grants change moment to moment. I think the window for this one was just under five weeks, so they don't give you a lot of time. I find you really have to have a well-thought-out project ready to roll when that grant opportunity appears, and we weren't quite ready for that."
He also said "ideally you want one instructor" for continuity and that various people "lowers the quality of instruction."
"One of the conversations we need to have is with the college, because that's really an opportunity where the college could step up," Richmond said. "They used to have two full-time instructors during the day, but they're down to one in the daytime and it's really tough."
Ziegler believed Richmond's idea is worth exploring in the broader landscape of an EMT shortage.
"I think there is some interest in doing something, and we still want to have discussions about the ambulance and the relationship with the volunteer fire departments," he said. "That is of interest to us."
