OTTUMWA — From the time Wapello County was scurrying for personal protective equipment to the day when COVID-19 vaccine supply finally caught up to demand, Emergency Manager Tim Richmond compared a year's worth of the pandemic to an amusement park ride.
"One year ago, we were only dreaming of today, of having a vaccine and a solution for the pandemic," he told the Ottumwa City Council during Tuesday's meeting at City Hall. "If any of you remember going to Adventureland and riding the luge, get patient to the top and the thrill of falling to the bottom and discover you're all wet.
"That's kind of what the last year has been."
Richmond pointed out the benchmarks the county crossed, starting with March 15, 2020, when the county opened its emergency operations center.
However, he described with glee the acts of March 26-27, when the community came together to tackle the pandemic.
"We received our first PPE shipment on the 26th from the National Guard, and Indian Hills Community College emptied out all their closets and all their health programs and brought us everything they had," Richmond said. "We started making homemade masks on the 27th and there were sewing machines brought out of every closet and every corner of the community."
Not long after, John Deere Works supplied face shields for frontline workers.
With all the meetings, outside-the-box thinking, colorful graphics and the creation of wapelloready.org, the community finally got to a place where it seemed to be in step with the virus. The county public health department finally has more vaccine than demand, as evidenced by plenty of available appointments with local pharmacies and other partners.
The county is now on the list — one of 43 counties — that will be refusing additional vaccine shipments because of the supply.
"We have 8,412 people who have completed a full series of vaccination, about 24% of our population," Richmond said. "Our current positivity rate is about 2%, and we haven't been there since last July. So that's pretty's pretty exciting."
Still, he said there is still misinformation in the public and plenty to learn about the behavior of the virus and how the vaccines work.
"This is not a reason to let down our guard," he said. "A lot of people think this was a rushed deal and don't trust the vaccine and don't think the science is solid. That's absolutely not true. I personally think we're witnessing history in the making."
He said there have been concerns about the recent pause on the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was shown to produce rare blood clots in six women out of more than 6.8 million doses administered.
"The pause for that was intentional. That's why the system was designed, so that when we do get red flags like that, we can take a moment and study it," he said.
Richmond said he is aware of the need to adapt to a post-pandemic life, but with COVID still a part of life.
"That's kind of where my focus is. I will still support public health and vaccination clinics," he said. "We still have to do the mitigation measures, but we have to fold that into our everyday normal lives and figure out how to get back to business.
"There are many risks for people not doing so, whether you're a business owner, an impacted family, and those types of things," he said. "But what's forefront on my mind is the mental health of our community. There were issues before COVID, and COVID made it all worse."
So what will Richmond do now? Much of his attention will be turned to hazard mitigation and completing a five-year plan to address the other aspects of his job.
"We have enough vaccine for everyone, when just a few short weeks ago it was the opposite conversation," he said. "Mother Nature doesn't take a break just because we have a pandemic going on."