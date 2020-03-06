OTTUMWA — Abandoned properties are often unsightly and can pose a real hazard both in terms of neighborhood security and public safety. But the risks aren’t always what people think they are.
Ottumwa and Clinton are about the same size, are both Iowa river towns, and struggle with abandoned and dilapidated properties. And, in both communities, the common view of those properties is that they’re a major fire risk as homeless people enter to seek shelter and keep warm.
That seems to only be true for one of the towns, though.
In Clinton, rumors spread that a house fire in a vacant rental property was due to homeless squatters. Fire Chief Joel Atkinson said investigators found that wasn’t the case. Power to the building was shut off after the owner evicted a tenant, but the stove was still switched on. When power was restored, a fire started.
Unexplained fires happen, too. Those are a concern for Atkinson, who said those “seem to be increasing.”
In Ottumwa, empty houses have on occasion posed a direct threat to people’s lives. Fire Chief Tony Miller said there have been “four or five” house fires in the past 18 months or so that were caused by people squatting in vacant properties.
“What happens is we have people who are homeless, they go into homes that are placarded and they start a fire to stay warm,” Miller said. If the fire gets out of hand, they’re at risk along with the firefighters who get the calls.
The issue isn’t new. Two fires about a year apart, one in December 2017 and one in November 2018, were both in empty houses. Both did serious damage, though no one was hurt either time. Each was blamed on people trespassing on a vacant property.
In 2018, Ottumwa had 56 structure fires. That’s much higher than normal for Ottumwa or for an Iowa community with a similar population. Miller believes a significant number were connected to people trying to stay warm.
Fires caused by people trying to stay warm after getting into a vacant property pose several challenges. First, the people who inadvertently started the fire know they weren’t supposed to be in the building. That means they are not likely to call the fire in. There’s no one in the property after they leave, so it can be a long time before anyone notices.
One fire in particular stood out to Miller for precisely that reason. It was an unoccupied house behind a business on one of Ottumwa’s main roads. When the fire started, the people who had gotten into the home fled. When firefighters were called at 5:30 a.m., the fire had a big head start.
Ottumwa firefighters are now trained to treat a house as occupied unless residents are able to confirm everyone is out. Miller said there was a time when a vacant house could safely be assumed to be empty, but not anymore.
“We don’t know whether there are people in the house,” he said. “That’s why we always do search and rescue right away.”
Atkinson said Clinton firefighters take the same approach. "We treat every building like it's occupied until we get in and search," he said. "We deal with cause, and we assist the police department."
Ottumwa’s numbers tailed off significantly after 2018 and have dropped back to normal levels. It’s not entirely clear why things spiked so high that year or why the numbers fell so fast.
Miller called it “a matter of time” until a fire in a vacant property causes serious injuries. Homes without utilities connected won’t have functioning automated smoke alarms. And, for people who are just seeking shelter from an Iowa winter, buying a smoke detector is not going to be the first priority.
Despite the concern and frustration, Miller did not blame people for wanting to find a place out of the elements and for trying to stay warm when they managed to make their way in. That’s trying to survive, not intentionally burning a structure down.
To Miller, the key is to reduce the number of unoccupied and placarded structures. Owners need to secure those structures as well as possible, and neighbors can call in reports when they see people coming and going. He praised the Ottumwa Police Department’s work on checking into those reports, which often result in people being charged with occupying a placarded dwelling.
Clinton does the same, but Police Chief Kevin Gyrion said a ticket or court summons is not the long-term solution communities need. “We’re not going to be able to cite ourselves out of this problem.”