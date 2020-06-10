OTTUMWA — The Des Moines River rose right to the edge of flood stage, thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, but is expected to quickly recede.
The river, which was steady at 9 feet in recent days, spiked to 11.27 feet Tuesday night as heavy rains poured into the Des Moines River and its tributaries. That’s just below the 11.5-foot flood stage in Ottumwa. The rise prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning.
It fell almost as quickly. By 9 a.m. the river was back to 10 feet and dropping rapidly.
Forecasts for total rainfall were spot on. The National Weather Service expected Ottumwa to receive up to 2 inches of rain. The total on Tuesday was 1.91 inches. That set a record for the date.
Another round of storms blew through southeast Iowa Wednesday morning, but forecasters expect the next week to be pleasant. Daytime highs should be near normal, reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, with plenty of sun.