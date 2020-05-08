OTTUMWA — River Hills Community Health Center will receive more than $393,000 for expansion of testing for COVID-19.
Friday’s announcement was part of a series of grants by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. River Hills was one of four community health care facilities in Iowa’s Second Congressional District to receive funding. Burlington, Davenport and Leon also received money.
Congressman Dave Loebsack said the funding, which was earmarked specifically for increased testing, would help as communities begin to reopen amenities.