OTTUMWA — The River Roots Music and BBQ Festival is scheduled for Saturday in Railroad Park, featuring local musical talent covering a variety of genres.
The John-Paul Jones Group will headline the festival, with guests the Toni Williams Duo, Tom Shaddonix Duo, Tina Haase Findlay with Rob Lumbard, The Boys and Ernie Peniston.
Jones was born and raised in the Rathbun Lake area and has been a blues recording artist for over 25 years. Shaddonix plays in the Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra and performs in local bands; he also teaches lessons at Indian Hills Community College. He performs bluegrass, folk and other styles.
Gates for the event open at noon, with music starting at 1 p.m. There will be a car and motorcycle cruise-in.
Tickets begin at $15 for general admission, and may be purchased at bluenexusmusic.limitedrun.com/tickets.
