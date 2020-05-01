OTTUMWA — The proposal to dramatically remake the city’s north riverfront is back before the city council next week, and there are far more details about the proposed funding.
The proposal calls for a build grant of $14.4 million, which will cover the bulk of the estimated $18.1 million project. Now dubbed the West Main Multimodal Corridor Revitalization Project, the city envisions a five-year timeline that would include improvements to the train depot, new construction of both retail and living space, and improvements to West Main, Market and Washington streets.
The city and the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation would be the primary suppliers of local matching funds, according to documents provided to the city council. Both would offer $1 million, with the city having the option of bonding for the amount. The Ottumwa Water Works would cover another $600,000, and Wapello County Trails would contribute $150,000. The anticipated funding also includes $1 million from undefined “other grant sources.”
Council members received a preview of the riverfront plans in August of last year, but they have changed in the months since it was discussed.
Another major redevelopment will also be up for discussion, though this one has generated far less controversy. Council members are being asked to set a date for a public hearing on a proposed agreement with Highlands Development for the former Target building.
The building has been pegged as the location for new offices for the local Veterans Administration clinic since November of last year. But little was heard about the project in recent months.
Now, some details are becoming clear. The project will include not just the new VA facilities, but space for retail shopping as well. Costs for the project are estimated between $8 million and $9 million.
Under the proposed agreement, the city would offer a 20-year TIF rebate incentive for an amount up to $3.8 million, though staff believe the actual amount would likely be lower.
If approved Tuesday, the actual hearing will take place May 19.
The council’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall. It will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, and those wishing to voice opinions during public hearings may do so by calling (641) 683-4581.