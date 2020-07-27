OTTUMWA — Police say an Agency man was involved in a road rage incident before he was arrested for OWI, tried to escape custody, and kicked an officer.
Roger Albert Howell III, 28, of Agency, was charged with multiple charges on Friday night. At 8 p.m., authorities arrested him for OWI after responding to call of a road rage driver.
Howell was charged with assaulting a police officer, OWI third or subsequent offense, escape from custody, driving while barred, driving while license revoked for OWI, reckless driving, interference with official acts and public intoxication.
The Ottumwa Police Department says Howell was that driver, and that he was drunk.
According to court documents, Howell almost crashed with another vehicle and then fled the area. Authorities later tracked him down and pulled him over. Howell refused officer’s requests for a breath sample or field sobriety test.
Howell has OWI convictions from 2014 and 2016, and court filings say he currently has three other pending OWI cases.
When officers took Howell to the emergency room for a blood sample allowed by search warrant, they say he fled from the backseat of the car after an officer opened the back door. A brief foot chase ensued, officers said, but Howell was later apprehended again.
Once at the Wapello County Jail, court filings say Howell kicked a police officer in the leg as he was being led into the booking area.
Howell is being held on a $6,000 bond.