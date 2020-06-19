OTTUMWA — The state’s “best one-day rodeo” will be two days this year.
The Greater Ottumwa Rodeo was named the best one-day event in 2017 by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Planned for Saturday, July 4, organizers saw an opportunity to add a Friday evening family night.
In a statement released Friday, Shea Greiner said trick rider Dusta Kimzey was available, and the opportunity was too good to pass up. Greiner said family night will include Kimzey’s performance and children’s competitions including ribbon pulling and stick horse racing.
The rodeo is in its fourth year. This year’s festivities will end with the city’s fireworks show celebrating Independence Day.
Officials urge people to get their tickets ahead of time and to bring blankets or lawn chairs to maintain social distancing. Greiner said the event will follow “all recommended standards based on the State of Iowa’s procedures for outdoor events.”
Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. They can be purchased at either Fareway or Hy-Vee. Active or retired military are admitted free with ID.