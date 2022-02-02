OTTUMWA — Marc Roe, a familiar name in Ottumwa business and city government circles, has been named the executive director at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, the board announced this week.
Roe succeeds TJ Heller, and began his connection to the organization as a board member for Ottumwa Economic Development Corp. and later as board president of GOPIP, and has now transferred to the staff side of the business.
His duties begin Feb. 21.
The current Ottumwa city councilman and chief strategy officer at First Resources has experience in financial operations, media, executive management, and human resource functions.
“We’re eager to have Marc join the team. His leadership within the community and his business acumen made him a great choice," said Blaire Siems, GOPIP board chair. "We know he will keep Ottumwa’s best interests in mind and continue to move our community forward.”
“I am extremely excited to lead this extraordinary team and organization into its next chapter. The true strength of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress has always been its members, and we intend to focus on reinforcing that," Roe said. "Additionally, as economic development has been a strategic priority, we will continue to be a leader for Ottumwa and Wapello County. We have a unique opportunity to reimagine GOPIP, both for its future and for the community’s. I am honored that the Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress Board of Directors has placed their trust in me, and I can’t wait to hit the ground running!”
Roe has spent the past six years serving on the city council. Prior to his work at First Resources, Roe spent six years as the chief financial officer for Tenco Industries, later becoming the interim chief executive officer for the agency.